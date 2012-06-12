(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Westpac New Zealand Limited's (WNZL, 'AA-'/Outlook Stable/'F1+') residential mortgage covered bonds at 'AAA' following a review of the programme. The outstanding covered bonds total NZD2.2bn were issued through Westpac Securities NZ Limited (WSNZL), a guaranteed issuing vehicle used for international funding by WNZL. These covered bonds are then guaranteed by a bankruptcy remote SPV, established under the laws of New Zealand.

As a result of the review, Fitch has decreased WNZL's Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) to 26.4% from 29.9% due to a re-evaluation of the liquidity of New Zealand's covered bond market. New Zealand has now seen issuance by the four largest New Zealand banks with 17 covered bonds issued for a total issuance amount of approximately NZD9.5bn. Looking forward the agency expects there will be continued issuance by New Zealand's major banks, which will be further supported by the formalisation of a legislative framework, which is currently being reviewed by the New Zealand government.

The rating of the covered bonds is based on WNZL 's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', the D-Factor of 26.4%, and the highest observed AP of 86.4% over the past 12 months, a combination of which enables the mortgage covered bonds to be rated as high as 'AA+' on a probability of default (PD) basis. The D-Factor is mainly driven by the strong asset segregation of the cover pool through a bankruptcy remote SPV, the 12 month pre-maturity test triggered at the loss of 'F1+' or for future soft bullet issues, a 12 month maturity extension and a three month interest reserve that protects against liquidity gaps following an issuer insolvency. It also reflects Fitch's expectations that the cover pool assets can be transitioned to an alternative manager if required, the swap counterparty arrangements and the lack of a covered bond regulatory regime in New Zealand.

Furthermore, in a 'AAA' stress, expected recoveries given default of the covered bonds exceed 51%. The asset percentage (AP) supporting the assigned ratings remains unchanged at 86.4%. Under Fitch's methodology, this enables WNZL to be rated 'AAA' when giving credit to recoveries.

As of 30 April 2012, the cover pool consisted of 30,494 loans secured by first- ranking mortgages of New Zealand residential properties with a total outstanding balance of NZD3,552.9m. The portfolio is wholly composed of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 55.3%, and a weighted average seasoning of 3.2 years. Fixed-rate loans comprise 62% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 7.0%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 45.9%. The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on the Australian mortgage default model criteria, updated with a New Zealand-specific default probability, market value declines, and other risk adjustments that relate to the local mortgage market.

Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible covered bond issuance in a wind-down scenario under the management of a third party.

Fitch has modelled the cover pool and covered bonds based on a wind-down situation. Due to the shorter WA maturity of the covered bonds versus that of the cover pool, liquidity has to be raised from the pool in order to pay the covered bonds on a timely basis. The agency assumes this will be done by selling parts of the portfolio at a stressed cost. The cover pool yields a mix of fixed and floating interest, while the covered bonds are issued at a fixed rate. Interest mismatches are hedged with WNZL.

The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances. Therefore it cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. All else being equal, the covered bonds can remain at 'AAA' as long as WNZL's LT IDR is at least 'A-'.

On 30 May 2012, Fitch published a report entitled "Exposure Draft: Global Covered Bonds Rating Criteria". The report proposes enhancements to the covered bonds rating criteria in order to increase transparency and reflect Fitch's updated views of systemic risk and cover pool liquidity. Fitch anticipates there will be no impact on WNZL's covered bond ratings in the event the exposure draft were to be implemented as proposed.