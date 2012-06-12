(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'BB+' debt rating to Banco do Brasil S.A.'s (BdB) $500 million 10-year subordinated deferrable notes.

The proposed securities will be subordinated. In addition, they will be deferrable if:

-- The bank is not in compliance with the operational limits required by current or future regulations that are generally applicable to Brazilian banks or the risk-based capital requirements; or

-- The payment of interest on any interest payment date or any redemption date or the payment of principal on the maturity date or any redemption date would cause the bank to fail to satisfy the risk-based capital requirements.

The rating on these securities is two notches lower than the bank's issuer credit rating, reflecting a one-notch deduction for subordination risk and one-notch for partial or untimely payment risk.

Our ratings on BdB (BBB/Stable/A-3) reflect the bank's "strong" business position, "adequate" capital and earnings, "adequate" risk position, and "adequate" funding and liquidity compared with other banks in the Brazilian financial system (as our criteria define the terms). We equalize our issuer credit ratings on the bank with those on the sovereign, the Federative Republic of Brazil (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency A-/Stable/A-2), the bank's main shareholder. We expect the ratings on BdB to move in tandem with the foreign currency rating on Brazil. Given the bank's stand-alone credit profile of 'bbb+' and our assessment of "very high" likelihood of extraordinary sovereign support to BdB, any upgrade of the sovereign should be followed by a similar action on BdB. Negative pressures on the sovereign rating, or a material deterioration on the bank's capital position causing us to see its capital and earnings factor as very week, could lead to a downgrade.

Subordinated BB+