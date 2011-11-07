(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07- Fitch Ratings has today assigned PT Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk's (BII) unsecured senior debt programme of up to IDR4trn 'AAA(idn)' and subordinated debt programme up to IDR2trn 'AA(idn)', with the bonds expected to be issued within two years. These debt programmes are offered under new regulations in Indonesia.

Fitch has also assigned 'AAA(idn)' to BII's proposed three and five-year rupiah senior unsecured bond tranche I 2011 totalling IDR2trn and 'AA(idn)' to seven-year rupiah subordinated bond tranche I amounting to IDR500b. These debts are issued under the bond programmes.

BII's other ratings are stated below.

The National Long-term ratings reflect strong support from its higher rated parent bank, Malayan Banking Berhard (Maybank, 'A-'/Stable). Maybank's long-term plan is to develop BII as one of its key regional growth platforms taking advantage of the potential market in Indonesia.

The subordinated debt rating is two notches below BII's 'AAA(idn)' National Long-term rating reflecting the instrument's cumulative interest deferral condition, which has complied with Bank Indonesia's (BI) regulation on Minimum Capital Adequacy Requirement for Commercial Banks (PBI No. 10/15/PBI/2008) and Fitch's "Rating Hybrid Securities" criteria published on 29 December 2009.

Established in 1959 and listed in 1989, BII is the eight largest bank in Indonesia with 2.6% of system assets.

The ratings of Bank Internasional Indonesia Tbk are as follows:

- Long-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'BB+', Outlook Positive;

- Short-term Foreign Currency IDR: 'B';

- National Long-term rating: 'AAA(idn)', Outlook Stable;

- Subordinated debt I/2011: 'AA(idn)';

- Support rating: '3';

- Individual rating: 'C/D';

- Viability rating: 'bb'.