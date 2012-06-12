(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Muang Thai Life Assurance Company Limited's (MTL)
International and National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings at 'BBB+' and 'AA+(tha)',
respectively. The Outlook is Stable.
The ratings reflect sustained improvements in MTL's financial performance, its
solid franchise and market position, and prudent capitalisation. The ratings
also take into account continuous operational support provided by MTL's
shareholders, Ageas Insurance International N.V. (Ageas; IDR 'BBB+'/Negative)
and Kasikornbank (KBANK: IDR 'BBB+'/Stable), Thailand's fourth- largest bank.
For Q112, revenue increased 29% yoy to THB12bn and annualised return on average
assets (ROAA) improved to 3.4% (2011: 2.8%). Fitch expects the revenue growth
momentum to continue for the rest of 2012, supported by effective multi-channel
distribution, KBANK's extensive bancassurance network and MTL's strong agency
force. Investment yields should be supported by interest rates remaining stable
for the rest of the year, after having declined on falling interest rates in
Q411 and Q112. Downside risk in the short-term could come from increased
volatility of equity market performance stemming from the ongoing eurozone debt
crisis.
MTL's solvency position at end-March 2012 remained strong, with a capital
adequacy ratio based on risk-based capital (RBC) approach of 344%. MTL also
maintains a conservative investment mix with about 80% of invested assets being
fixed-income securities (bonds, bills of exchange and promissory notes) at
end-March 2012. Equity and foreign currency investments remain moderate and are
fully hedged. The duration gap between assets and liabilities has gradually
declined to single-digits, helping to mitigate liquidity risk. MTL is
financially flexible as it has no outstanding debt or funding requirements in
the short- to medium-term.
Prospects for an upgrade of the International and National IFS ratings over the
medium-term are remote given their proximity to Thailand's Local Currency IDR
('A-'/Stable). Conversely, the International IFS rating and the National IFS
rating could be downgraded if there is significant deterioration in capital with
the local solvency margin falling below 180% for an extended period. In
addition, steady and material erosion of franchise strength and a weakening of
profitability measures due to aggressive growth may lead to negative rating
action.