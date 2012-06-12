(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Four Seasons Health Care (Guernsey) Holdings Limited (FSHC) a Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'CC'. The IDR has been placed on Rating Watch Positive (RWP).

The RWP on FSHC's IDR reflects the pending completion of FSHC's acquisition by Terra Firma as defined in the preliminary offering memorandum, which will result in a refinancing of FSHC's existing debt from the proceeds of a proposed senior secured and senior unsecured notes issue and equity contribution. A successful notes issue for the total required amount of GBP525m and completion of the acquisition as per the expected sources and uses of funds stated in the offering memorandum would resolve FSHC's current high refinancing risk and reduce its leverage.

Following completion of the acquisition, assuming it will result in a capital structure with sources and uses as per the offering memorandum, Fitch would likely upgrade FSHC's IDR, which will become Elli Investments Limited's IDR (post-closing of the acquisition) by up to three notches (to 'B') with a Stable Outlook, and assign Elli Investments Limited's proposed senior unsecured notes issue an expected senior unsecured rating of 'BB(exp)'/'RR1', and Elli Finance (UK) Plc's proposed senior secured notes issue an expected senior secured rating of 'BB(exp)'/'RR1 and its super senior revolving credit facility (RCF) a senior secured rating of 'BB'/'RR1'.

Final ratings remain contingent upon the receipt of final documentation conforming materially to information already received. If the acquisition does not close according to the plan provided to Fitch, the agency would likely affirm the IDR at 'CC' and remove it from RWP.

FSHC's rating is constrained by its high existing net leverage (7.6x based on existing net debt of GBP800m estimated on the closing date of the transaction and a LTM March 2012 PF adjusted EBITDA of GBP105m) and its high refinancing risk in the current market conditions as existing net debt (GBP800m estimated on the expected closing date) matures in September 2012.

Elli Investments Limited's (the company) IDR post-completion of the acquisition will be supported by a leading position in the independent UK elderly care market and good relationships with local authorities and NHS commissioners. The rating also reflects the company's positioning on high dependency services in its elderly care division, which is relatively resistant to the recent trend towards domiciliary care.

The IDR is constrained by high dependence on local authorities funding (almost 70% of its funding). In the context of the current reduction in local authorities' budgets, the average level of fees funded by local authorities is expected to remain under pressure in the coming years. Given the current level of inflation, this may lead to a tightening in the company's EBITDA margins.

The IDR is also currently constrained by relatively weak credit metrics. Based on its conservative projections, Fitch expects post-closing of the acquisition FFO-adjusted leverage to be around 6.2x for 2012-2014 and FFO fixed charge coverage between 1.4x-1.5x. A higher than expected post-closing cost of funding could, among other factors, have an impact on projected credit metrics and therefore the post-closing IDR and the instruments' ratings. Downward pressure on the IDR post-closing could result from a FFO fixed charge coverage below 1.2x and FFO adjusted leverage above 6.5x. The IDR could move upward if FFO fixed charge coverage increases to 2.2x and FFO adjusted leverage decreases below 5x on a permanent basis.

In its recovery analysis, Fitch has adopted the liquidation value of the company, primarily consisting of its freehold and long-leasehold properties, as the resultant enterprise value is higher than the going concern enterprise value. Fitch believes that a 30% discount on the current market value of the assets is deemed fair in a distress case.

Fitch has classified as 100% equity the GBP220m shareholder loans to be issued at Elli Capital Ltd and therefore has excluded it from leverage and coverage ratios. The proposed features of this instrument match Fitch's perception of an equity-like instrument (see "Treatment of Junior Corporate Debt in Europe", dated 8 April 2011 at www.fitchratings.com).

Fitch anticipates that post refinancing, Elli Investments Limited's liquidity would be adequate with around GBP30m of cash for the 2012-2014 period, a fully undrawn GBP40m RCF and no short-term debt maturities.