Nov 07- Fitch Ratings' latest quarterly European fixed income investor survey, representing the views of managers of an estimated USD5.8trn of fixed income assets, shows that investors are unconvinced that the reforms recommended by the UK's Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) report will be followed elsewhere.

"Only 13% of respondents believe the whole world will follow the UK ICB report recommendations to separate retail from wholesale banking," said Monica Insoll, Managing Director in Fitch's Credit Market Research group. "However, 42% of investors said other countries may accept this proposition at a later stage, but only after another severe crisis."

Among the 45% who said the split would not take place, the majority said the merits of the universal banking model outweigh its disadvantages. 15% cited the powerful banking lobby in other key jurisdictions as a key hurdle.

"The ICB's recommendations go beyond other resolution regimes being developed. At a time when euro zone banks in particular are grappling with more immediate risks, some of the ICB's more radical recommendations, for example around ring-fencing, are unlikely to see widespread replication anytime soon," said James Longsdon, co-head of Fitch's EMEA Financial Institutions group.

Fitch believes the ICB's recommendations on stability and competition within the UK banking sector are balanced and pragmatic and should make core retail banks safer and easier to resolve.

The Q411 survey also shows that investors have become highly concerned about banks' ability to fund themselves. Nearly half of respondents (49%) voted banks the sector facing the greatest refinancing challenge - overtaking developed market sovereigns for the first time. Survey participants also identified access to funding as by far the most critical risk to banks' credit quality, ahead of the macro economy and regulation.

The Q411 survey was conducted between 27 September and 31 October. Established in 2007, Fitch's quarterly European Senior Fixed Income Investor Survey is a leading indicator of investor sentiment that provides valuable insight into the opinions of professional asset managers regarding the state of the European credit markets. Fitch will publish the full survey results in a report in the coming weeks.