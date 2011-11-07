(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07- Fitch Ratings' latest quarterly European fixed income investor
survey, representing the views of managers of an estimated USD5.8trn of fixed
income assets, shows that investors are unconvinced that the reforms recommended
by the UK's Independent Commission on Banking (ICB) report will be followed
elsewhere.
"Only 13% of respondents believe the whole world will follow the UK ICB
report recommendations to separate retail from wholesale banking," said Monica
Insoll, Managing Director in Fitch's Credit Market Research group. "However, 42%
of investors said other countries may accept this proposition at a later stage,
but only after another severe crisis."
Among the 45% who said the split would not take place, the majority said the
merits of the universal banking model outweigh its disadvantages. 15% cited the
powerful banking lobby in other key jurisdictions as a key hurdle.
"The ICB's recommendations go beyond other resolution regimes being
developed. At a time when euro zone banks in particular are grappling with more
immediate risks, some of the ICB's more radical recommendations, for example
around ring-fencing, are unlikely to see widespread replication anytime soon,"
said James Longsdon, co-head of Fitch's EMEA Financial Institutions group.
Fitch believes the ICB's recommendations on stability and competition within
the UK banking sector are balanced and pragmatic and should make core retail
banks safer and easier to resolve.
The Q411 survey also shows that investors have become highly concerned about
banks' ability to fund themselves. Nearly half of respondents (49%) voted banks
the sector facing the greatest refinancing challenge - overtaking developed
market sovereigns for the first time. Survey participants also identified access
to funding as by far the most critical risk to banks' credit quality, ahead of
the macro economy and regulation.
The Q411 survey was conducted between 27 September and 31 October.
Established in 2007, Fitch's quarterly European Senior Fixed Income Investor
Survey is a leading indicator of investor sentiment that provides valuable
insight into the opinions of professional asset managers regarding the state of
the European credit markets. Fitch will publish the full survey results in a
report in the coming weeks.