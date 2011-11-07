(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07- The majority of Asian banks subject to additional capital requirements will be able
to raise the extra capital needed to satisfy the regulations through retained earnings. Bank of
China , where asset growth is outstripping the bank's ability to raise capital
through earnings, is a possible exception.
On Friday the Financial Stability Board named the global systemically important
financial institutions (G-SIFI). This classification will require the named
Asian banks to hold more capital than their non-G-SIFI peers - typically 1%-2.5%
additional capital consisting of common equity Tier 1 capital only. However, it
should also increase the perception of banks' creditworthiness, with potentially
positive implications for deposit-taking and borrowing costs.
A key question for the banks is how to achieve the higher capital requirements.
They have some time to build capital, and Fitch believes it will be possible for
Japanese banks Sumitomo Mitsui and Mitsubishi UFG to achieve the targets out of
retained earnings. It will take longer for Mizuho given its relatively weak
capital position.. In addition, Bank of China may find this harder based on
current capital levels - asset growth continues to outstrip the banks' ability
to increase capital through post-dividend retained earnings. If this continues,
it would make other forms of capital-raising, such as equity issues, more
likely.
To avoid breaching the minimum regulatory requirements, which would then require
the suspension of dividends, it is likely that G-SIFIs will want to hold higher
capital buffers than the minimum.
At issue is how the non G-SIFI banks will position themselves to the new global
capital benchmark. Some of the larger regional banks in Asia-Pacific (including
Australia, Singapore and Hong Kong) may move to lift capital levels to be in
line with their G-SIFI peers to satisfy the markets' perception of relative
safety or to avoid being perceived as a second-tier bank.
Strong growth in the region also makes it likely that more Asian banks will
attain G-SIFI status. Their strong capital ratios will help them adapt to their
new status. G-SIFI status is determined based on an indicator-based approach
which comprises five broad categories: size, complexity, cross-border activity,
how interconnected the institution is with other players in the system, and
whether the institution provides a unique and necessary financial activity.