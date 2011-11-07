(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- Ricoh's financial risk profile is likely to recover more slowly than we had expected because shrinking demand for its main products--such as copiers and printers--and the impact of the yen's appreciation against major currencies have hurt earnings.

-- Standard & Poor's placed its long-term corporate credit ratings on Ricoh and its group companies on CreditWatch with negative implications.

-- We will resolve the CreditWatch after verifying how Ricoh's restructuring, growth strategy for the next few years, and probability and speed of financial recovery will affect its earnings.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its 'A+' long-term corporate credit ratings and senior unsecured debt rating on Ricoh Co. Ltd. and its group companies on CreditWatch with negative implications. At the same time, we affirmed our short-term corporate credit ratings on the companies. The CreditWatch placements reflect our view that Ricoh is more likely to take a longer time than we had expected to improve its financial risk profile, because weak demand for its imaging and solutions products--such as copiers and printers--and the yen's appreciation against major currencies are hurting its profitability.

Ricoh's business performance has continued to decline in fiscal 2011 (ending March 31, 2012). Restructuring costs, the impact of the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011, and the yen's continued strength caused Ricoh's sales to decline 3.3% year on year to JPY938.8 billion in the first half of fiscal 2011, resulting in a JPY1.7 billion operating loss for the period. For the full fiscal year, the company expects to make JPY1.95 trillion in sales and it has halved its forecasts for operating and net profit to JPY37.0 billion and JPY10.0 billion, respectively. Following Ricoh's acquisition of IKON Office Solutions Inc. in the U.S. in November 2008, Ricoh's EBITDA margin deteriorated to around 8%, and stayed at that level, from between 12% and 13% in previous years.

Standard & Poor's had expected Ricoh's profitability and cash flow to begin to recover in fiscal 2011, primarily as a result of cost reductions. However, deteriorating business performance leads us to believe Ricoh will need at least one more year to improve its financial strength, including measures of cash flow. Its ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to total debt (adjusted for captive finance and pension liabilities, among other factors) is likely to fall far short of 45% in fiscal 2011 from over 100% prior to the global financial crisis that began in late 2008.

We will resolve the CreditWatch placements on Ricoh group companies after confirming Ricoh's progress in restructuring and the earnings outlook of its U.S. operations, and considering the likelihood Ricoh will improve its profitability and financial risk profile. We believe any downgrade of Ricoh is likely to be limited to one notch because the company's main imaging and solutions business remains highly competitive in Japan and Europe and restructuring efforts are likely to improve earnings to a degree.