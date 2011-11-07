(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Korea's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A+', and revised the Outlook to Positive from Stable. The Long-Term Local-Currency IDR is affirmed at 'AA' with Stable Outlook. The agency has also affirmed the Country Ceiling at 'AA' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'.

"Sovereign creditworthiness is strengthening as the sovereign and external balance sheets grow more resilient," said Andrew Colquhoun, Head of Asia-Pacific Sovereigns at Fitch. "However, a heavy external debt refinancing burden in 2012 and the volatile global economic and financial environment pose risks for the export-oriented economy. Successfully navigating these challenges over 2012 would support the case for an upgrade."

Rising foreign reserves and decreasing reliance on short-term external debt are strengthening Korea's external liquidity. Foreign reserves are up 6.7% year-to-date to USD311bn. The external liquidity ratio (liquid foreign assets over external debt maturities) is projected at 178% for 2011 from 161% in 2008. The banking system's reliance on short-term external debt has fallen since the global financial crisis relative to total bank liabilities, GDP and foreign reserves. Additionally, Korea has buttressed its liquidity with an FX swap facility with the Bank of Japan worth USD70bn. The sovereign has other bilateral swap arrangements including a USD56bn facility in non-convertible yuan with the People's Bank of China .

However, Fitch estimates the external maturities will pick up strongly in 2012 to about USD66bn, against an average USD22bn annually over 2007-2011. This partly reflects heavy borrowing by Korean banks and corporates before the global financial crisis. Foreign holdings of Korean sovereign debt (including Bank of Korea instruments) contribute USD22bn. Refinancing these maturities without putting pressure on the external finances and foreign reserves would strengthen the case for an upgrade.

Moderate public debt and long-standing fiscal prudence are key rating strengths for Korea. The central government budget returned to surplus in 2010 (+1.4%) after running a modest 1.7% deficit in 2009. Korea's debt/GDP ratio is projected to drop below the 'A' range median over the forecast period, pointing to strengthening sovereign creditworthiness. Sustained fiscal discipline would add to upward pressure on the ratings.

Household balance sheets look relatively stretched with debt at 132% of net disposable income at end-2010, similar to ratios in the United Kindgom and Australia, or the United States before the global financial crisis. However, a strong labour market and low interest rates support debt affordability and hence banks' asset quality. Korea's export-oriented economy exposes household finances and bank asset quality to risks in the global economy, although Korea's flexible exchange rate and the strong productivity performance of Korean industry offer important buffers.

Korea's domestic political stability has become more deeply entrenched since the transition to democracy in 1988. However, geopolitical risk associated with North Korea weighs on the ratings. Fitch views full-scale war or sudden Northern regime collapse (imposing relief and reconstruction costs on the South) as high-impact, but very low-probability risks. Proposals for a reunification fund of USD50bn (about 4% of 2011 GDP), financed from voluntary private contributions, would go some way to manage the contingent liability posed by the North.

The Local-Currency IDR remains on Stable Outlook reflecting Fitch's view that the rating remains unlikely to be upgraded from 'AA' even in the event of a Foreign-Currency IDR upgrade. Moderate public debt, fiscal prudence and funding opportunities afforded by deep domestic capital markets continue to warrant some uplift for the Local-Currency IDR, but the low fiscal revenue take of just 23% of GDP weighs on Korea's local-currency credit profile.