(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Red & Black French
Small Business 2010-1's notes as follows:
EUR1,854.9m Class A (ISIN FR0010917609): affirmed at
'AAAsf', Outlook Stable
The affirmation reflects the reference portfolio's stable
performance since closing. Loans in arrears over 90 days
represent 0.21% of the current portfolio balance. Cumulative
defaults since closing amount to 0.60%. The underlying portfolio
is granular, with the combined balance of the ten largest
obligors representing 1.73% of the total portfolio notional.
Fitch expects the portfolio to remain granular throughout the
revolving period due to restricitve limits on obligor
concentration embedded in the transaction eligibility criteria.
Fitch has assigned an Issuer Report Grade of two stars
("Basic") to the transaction's reports. The low reporting
frequency (quarterly) prevents the assignment of an IRG above
two stars.
FCT Red & Black French Small Business is a securitisation of
a loan to Societe Generale (SG) (the SG loan) made by
Societe Anonyme de Credit a l'Industrie Francaise (CALIF), a
member of the SG group. The SG loan benefits from a financial
guarantee provided by SG. The guarantee is in turn backed by a
reference portfolio of loans to French small businesses and
self-employed individuals originated by SG in France. The
reference portfolio is expected to replenish until November
2013. The current credit enhancement of 31.3% for the Class A
notes is provided by overcollateralisation.