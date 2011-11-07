(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07- Fitch Ratings has affirmed FCT Red & Black French Small Business 2010-1's notes as follows:

EUR1,854.9m Class A (ISIN FR0010917609): affirmed at 'AAAsf', Outlook Stable

The affirmation reflects the reference portfolio's stable performance since closing. Loans in arrears over 90 days represent 0.21% of the current portfolio balance. Cumulative defaults since closing amount to 0.60%. The underlying portfolio is granular, with the combined balance of the ten largest obligors representing 1.73% of the total portfolio notional. Fitch expects the portfolio to remain granular throughout the revolving period due to restricitve limits on obligor concentration embedded in the transaction eligibility criteria.

Fitch has assigned an Issuer Report Grade of two stars ("Basic") to the transaction's reports. The low reporting frequency (quarterly) prevents the assignment of an IRG above two stars.

FCT Red & Black French Small Business is a securitisation of a loan to Societe Generale (SG) (the SG loan) made by Societe Anonyme de Credit a l'Industrie Francaise (CALIF), a member of the SG group. The SG loan benefits from a financial guarantee provided by SG. The guarantee is in turn backed by a reference portfolio of loans to French small businesses and self-employed individuals originated by SG in France. The reference portfolio is expected to replenish until November 2013. The current credit enhancement of 31.3% for the Class A notes is provided by overcollateralisation.