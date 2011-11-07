(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We believe that the focus of Germany-based heavy materials group HeidelbergCement AG on the consistent allocation of cash flow to deleveraging will improve the group's credit ratios over the next 12 months, but at a slower pace than we anticipated.

-- In our view, the group will maintain prudent spending on acquisitions and shareholder remuneration, which we see as credit-supportive.

-- We are revising our outlook on HeidelbergCement to stable from positive and affirming our 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.

-- The stable outlook reflects our view that HeidelbergCement's credit measures will improve and remain commensurate with the current ratings, including funds from operations to debt in the mid- to high teens.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on Germany-based heavy materials group HeidelbergCement AG to stable from positive. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on HeidelbergCement.

The rating actions reflect our view that HeidelbergCement's consistent allocation of cash flow to deleveraging will improve its credit ratios over the next 12 months, but at a slower pace than we anticipated.

We assess HeidelbergCement's business risk profile as satisfactory. The group reported solid operating performance in the first nine months of 2011, with growth in group turnover of 8.4% and moderate reported EBITDA growth of 2.5% to EUR1,682 million. In line with our forecasts, high input cost inflation has translated into a one percentage point decline in the EBITDA margin, to 17.5%, compared with the same period last year. This is despite the group's successful cost-saving initiatives, with EUR251 million of cash savings so far this year. However, debt utilization rates on the group's bank lines have increased, in part due to higher working capital requirements. This, together with the only very moderate improvement in EBITDA generation, means that credit metrics remain weak for the ratings, and below our forecasts, for instance with funds from operations (FFO) to debt of 13% on a rolling 12-month basis.

In our view, HeidelbergCement's credit measures will strengthen gradually over the next 12 months to levels commensurate with the 'BB' rating--specifically, FFO to debt in the mid- to high teens. In our view, this would be a consequence of the group's focus on allocating free cash flow and funds from asset disposals to further debt reduction. Nevertheless, we believe that deleveraging will occur at a slower pace than we anticipated earlier in the year. The main reasons for this are that our revised outlook for the building materials sector does not anticipate a recovery before 2013, and that the group has a low credit-measure base today.

Rating downside could stem from the adoption of a more aggressive financial policy than we currently anticipate, such as significant step-ups in capital expenditures and/or acquisition spending. Rating downside could also arise as a result of credit metrics not improving in line with our forecasts, which could be due to a more severe slowdown in the group's end markets than we anticipate, in combination with flat or negative margin development in 2012, and/or risks around tightening financial covenant headroom.

We could raise the ratings if the improvements in HeidelbergCement's credit metrics were to exceed our current forecasts. Rating upside could be accelerated as a result of higher debt reduction than we currently assume, following, for instance, an increase in asset disposals or an earlier market recovery than we anticipate. In our view, credit metrics commensurate with a 'BB+' rating include FFO to debt of above 20%, with an unchanged business risk profile assessment of satisfactory.

