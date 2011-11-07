(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07- Fitch Ratings has assigned Westpac Banking Corporation's (WBC, 'AA'/'F1+') inaugural residential mortgage covered bonds, an expected 'AAA(exp)' rating. The bonds are guaranteed by BNY Trust Company of Australia Limited as trustee of the Westpac Covered Bond Trust. Under this programme WBC can periodically issue covered bonds up to USD20bn, secured on a dynamic pool of first ranking Australian residential mortgage loans.

The expected rating is based on WBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA' and a Discontinuity Factor (D-Factor) of 30.1%, the combination of which enables the covered bonds to reach an expected 'AAA(exp)' rating on a probability of default basis (PD). The minimum overcollateralisation (OC) the issuer commits to in the programme documentation is sufficient to sustain this 'AAA' level of stress. The programme's contractual asset percentage (AP) of 83.7% (equivalent to 19.5% OC) is equal to the AP supporting the 'AAA(exp)' rating. The level of AP supporting the rating will be affected, among other things, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuances and it cannot be assumed that it will remain stable over time.

"All four major Australian banks have now launched covered bond programmes. As a new and potentially lower cost of funding, Fitch expects issuance under these programmes to commence in the near future," said David Carroll, Director in Fitch's Structured Finance team.

Fitch's D-Factors measure the likelihood of interruption of payments on the covered bonds at the time of a default by their issuer, on a scale between 0% and 100%, with 0% reflecting a perfect continuity and 100% equivalent to a simultaneous default of the issuer and its covered bonds.

The D-Factor of 30.1% reflects the strength of the asset segregation through a bankruptcy remote SPV, which will act as guarantor of the covered bonds; the mitigant to liquidity gap risk in the form of a pre-maturity test, triggering the cash collateralisation of payments due over the next 12 months upon a downgrade of the issuer below 'F1+', or for future soft bullet issues, a 12-month maturity extension and a cash reserve covering three months of payments due on the covered bonds; the provision for the guarantor to take decisions after issuer default, aided by the adequate quality of the issuer's IT systems; and the oversight of the issuer under covered bond legislation recently enacted in Australia. All else being equal, the rating of WBC's residential mortgage covered bonds could still be maintained at 'AAA' if the issuer was rated at least 'A'.

As of 10 October 2011, the cover pool consisted of 29,795 loans secured by first ranking mortgages of Australian residential properties with a total outstanding balance of AUD7.5bn. The portfolio is wholly made up of full documentation loans which have a weighted average current loan-to-value ratio of 62.7%, and a weighted average seasoning of 2.9 years. Floating-rate loans represent 86.1% of the cover pool. In a 'AAA' scenario, Fitch has calculated a weighted average frequency of foreclosure for the cover assets of 8.5%, and a weighted average recovery rate of 54.2%. The cover pool is geographically distributed across most Australia's states, with the largest concentrations being in New South Wales (44.8%) and Victoria (30.7%). The agency's mortgage default analysis is based on its Australian residential mortgage criteria.

Fitch has formed assumptions about the default probability and losses of the cover pools under a 'AAA' stress scenario, and tested maturity mismatches between the cover pools and possible covered bond issuances in a wind-down scenario under the management of a third party.

A pre-sale report on WBC's covered bond programme is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.

Final ratings are contingent on the receipt of information on the initial cover pool and AP conforming to the information already received by Fitch.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Westpac Banking Corporation - Mortgage Covered Bonds

here