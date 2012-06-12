(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zugspitze 2008-1's class A notes and Rhoen 2008-1's class A notes at 'AAAsf' with Stable Outlooks.

The ratings reflect the transactions' good performance and available credit enhancement levels.

For the initial rating analysis, Fitch derived a cumulative loan termination curve for each transaction, reflecting the loss expectation in a base case. The current loss rate for Zugspitze is at 1.4% and for Rhoen at 1.6%. Both transactions are performing in line with Fitch's base case expectations. Since the economic environment is favourable in Germany, the agency expects performance to be stable.

Credit enhancement for both transactions' has increased since closing due to the amortisation of the class A notes. The current credit enhancement level for Zugspitze 2008-1 is 37.7% and for Rhoen 2008-1 42.7%.

The transactions are securitisations of loans granted to private and business clients originated via DB PGK AG's real estate-related retail lending business. Due to the transactions' structures, the notes do not benefit from recovery proceeds.