(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07- Fitch Ratings has assigned OJSC Saint-Petersburg Telecom's domestic bonds a final 'BB+' Long-term senior unsecured rating and a 'AA(rus)' National Long-term rating. The final ratings reflect final documentation received by Fitch.

OJSC Saint-Petersburg Telecom is a subsidiary of Tele2 Russia Holding AB (Tele2R; 'BB+'/'AA(rus)'), The Series-07 RUB6bn bond will have a stated maturity of ten years and an attached investors' put option in year three. Apart from the maturity date (November 2021) and coupon rate, the Series-07 RUB6bn bond will have the same terms as the Series-01, Series-02 and Series-03 bonds, which were issued on 24 June 2011 for a total RUB13bn.

Bondholders benefit from an irrevocable undertaking by Tele2 Russia Holding AB and Tele2 Financial Services AB, a treasury company for Tele2R, which makes this instrument effectively recourse to the Tele2R group. The mechanism of irrevocable undertakings (essentially an offer to purchase the bonds if the issuer is in default) exposes bondholders to the same probability of default and expected recoveries as senior unsecured creditors to Tele2R.

Tele2R is the fourth-largest Russian mobile company by subscriber base. It is a successful niche mobile player with a strong financial profile. However, it does not have 3G licences and is disadvantaged compared with its peers in terms of 4G/LTE options. In Fitch's view, this deficiency makes it less strategically important for the Tele2 group. Tele2R's ratings do not reflect any notching up for parental support.