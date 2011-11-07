(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07-

-- We have assessed Hyde Park CDO's performance, considering recent developments and our 2010 counterparty criteria.

-- Following this analysis, we have raised our ratings on the class A to E notes.

-- Hyde Park CDO is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Hyde Park CDO B.V.'s class A to E notes (see list below).

Today's rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance--using data from the latest available trustee report, dated Sept. 20, 2011--and a cash flow analysis. We have taken into account recent transaction developments, and our 2010 counterparty criteria (see "Counterparty and Supporting Obligations Methodology and Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

Our analysis indicates that the portfolio's credit quality has improved since our previous review on Jan. 14, 2010 (see "Transaction Update: Hyde Park CDO B.V."). Specifically, the assets that we rate 'CCC' have decreased to 5.23% from 8.36% of the portfolio's aggregate principal balance.

We have subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we have used: the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing (rated 'CCC-' or above); the principal cash balance; the current weighted-average spread; and the weighted-average recovery rates that we consider appropriate. We have incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timing for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

Our analysis indicates that non-euro-denominated assets currently compose 15.6% of the performing asset balance. In our cash flow analysis, we have considered scenarios in which the transaction is exposed to changes in currency exchange rates if the counterparty does not perform.

Taking into account our credit and analyses and our 2010 counterparty criteria, we consider that the credit enhancement available to the class A notes is commensurate with a higher rating than previously assigned. We have therefore raised our rating on these notes.

In our opinion, the improvements we have seen in the transaction's performance since our previous review have also benefited the class B to E notes, and we believe that the credit enhancement available to these classes is now commensurate with higher ratings. We have therefore raised our ratings on these classes.

None of these ratings was constrained by the application of our largest obligor default test--a supplemental stress test that we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published on Sept. 17, 2009).

Hyde Park CDO is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms. It closed in February 2006 and is managed by Blackstone Debt Advisors L.P.