BRIEF-Airbus says wins 2 net aircraft orders in January
* Says delivers 1 A350 aircraft in Jan Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'BBB+' issue rating to the unsecured notes issued by FCT MTN Pte. Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Ltd. (HSBCIT). HSBCIT, in its capacity as trustee of Frasers Centrepoint Trust (FCT; BBB+/Stable/--), unconditionally and irrevocably guarantees the notes.
The Singapore dollar (S$) 100 million of Series 005 (2.3%, due 2015) and Series 006 notes (2.85%, due 2017), are issued under the S$500 million multi-currency medium-term notes program of FCT MTN Pte. Ltd. The proceeds will be used to refinance existing short-term borrowings of FCT as well as to finance the investments of FCT, asset enhancement works initiated by FCT, and general working capital purposes of FCT.
LONDON, Feb 3 (IFR) - Bank of Ireland and Allied Irish Banks, Ireland's two largest lenders, are on course to set up holding companies to help them meet regulatory requirements designed to facilitate future bank resolutions.
FRANKFURT, Feb 3 Deutsche Boerse and the London Stock Exchange will offer the European Commission to make small adjustments to their combined business in the area of derivatives clearing in a bid to win antitrust approval of their planned merger, two people familiar with the matter said.