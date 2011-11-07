(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 07-

OVERVIEW

-- Today's rating action follows our review of the performance of the underlying portfolios.

-- We have affirmed our ratings on the class A and B notes, relying on a credit analysis of the currently outstanding collateral that returned defaults and loss assumptions lower than those at closing.

-- Estense Finance is an Italian RMBS transaction, which closed in August 2009.

--Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today affirmed its credit ratings on Estense Finance S.r.l.'s class A and B notes, following our review of the transaction (see list below).

Delinquencies in the underlying portfolios have been fairly stable. As of the end of the latest collection period in August 2011, mortgage loans in arrears for more than 90 days were 0.67% of the performing pool, slightly up from 0.56% in May 2011, and the cumulative gross defaults (defined as seven months in arrears) were 1.78% of initial balance, up from 1.59% in May 2011.

Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna S.C. restructured Estense Finance on Feb. 28, 2011. This involved the creation of a cash reserve for the benefit of the class A notes, which was funded through a subordinated loan (see "Ratings Affirmed In Italian RMBS Transaction Estense Finance Following Restructuring," published on March 11, 2011).

The reserve was drawn on the May 2011 payment date, for an amount equal to 19.7% of its target value. As a result, the transaction was able to match its target amortization amount, which up to that date had been lagging behind by EUR7.7 million.

Today's review does not rely on this cash reserve; credit enhancement for both rated classes shows a positive trend without considering the reserve. The credit analysis we carried out--which allows for higher penalties being assumed on loans currently in arrears--returned defaults and loss figures lower than those at closing.

Estense Finance is an Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction, which closed in August 2009. Banca Popolare dell'Emilia Romagna, one of the largest cooperative banks in Italy, is the originator of the underlying mortgage loans.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

Estense Finance S.r.l.

EUR1.923 Billion Residential Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes And 132.632 Million Unrated Notes

Ratings Affirmed

A AAA (sf)

B A (sf)