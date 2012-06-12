(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services has affirmed its 'AAA' senior unsecured debt rating on the increased $6.5 billion Islamic trust certificate issuance program of IDB Trust Services Ltd., a special-purpose entity incorporated in Jersey that raises funds for the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB; AAA/Stable/A-1+). The rating on the program is equal to the issuer credit rating on IsDB.

With each trust certificate issuance under the program, IDB Trust Services Ltd. purchases from IsDB a portfolio of assets originated and managed by IsDB. The purchase price is funded by the trust certificate proceeds. The proceeds generated on the trust certificate assets are used to make periodic distribution payments to certificate holders. At maturity of the trust certificates issued under the program, IsDB is obliged to purchase back from IDB Trust Services Ltd. the outstanding assets for an amount equal to the principal repayment together with any unpaid profits due to the certificate holders. In addition, IsDB provides a performance guarantee to IDB Trust Services Ltd. on behalf of the underlying obligors such that IsDB will pay to IDB Trust Services Ltd. any shortfall that may arise between proceeds received from the trust certificate assets and the periodic distribution amounts due to certificate holders.

The rating on the program, and trust certificates issued under it, is equalized with the issuer credit rating on IsDB. This reflects our view that the full and timely payment of periodic distribution and principal on the trust certificates ultimately depend on IDB Trust Service Ltd.'s recourse to IsDB's obligations under the program, including IsDB's undertaking to guarantee performance of the underlying obligors and its obligation to repurchase the trust certificates assets.