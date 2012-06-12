(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 12 - Due to an oversight, certain recent rating actions performed on prerefunded bonds did not assign a Negative Rating Outlook. The 'AAApre' rating on these bonds, which are listed below, have a Negative Rating Outlook, reflecting Fitch Ratings' sovereign rating of the United States.

--California State Public Works Board (CA) (California State Prison - Kern County at Delano II) leave revenue bonds (prerefunded) series 2003C;

--California, State of (CA) general obligation bonds (prerefunded) series 2000;

--California, State of (CA) general obligation bonds (prerefunded) series 2003;

--California, State of (CA) general obligation various purpose bonds (prerefunded) series 2003;

--California, State of (CA) general obligation bonds (prerefunded) series 2004; and

--New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJ) cigarette tax revenue bonds (prerefunded) series 2004.