June 13 -

Summary analysis -- SP PowerAssets Ltd. --------------------------- 13-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/NR Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Electric Services

Mult. CUSIP6: 78462Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

31-Mar-2008 AA-/NR AA-/NR

31-May-2005 AA/NR AA/NR

Rationale

The rating on SP PowerAssets Ltd. (SPPA) reflects the company's monopoly as the sole owner and maintainer of Singapore's electricity transmission and distribution (T&D) assets, and as the sole electricity transmission licensee. The rating also reflects SPPA's high revenue and cash flow certainty, which a regulated tariff structure till 2013 and a cap on the company's loss of revenues due to lower volumes support. We assess SPPA's business risk profile to be "excellent" and its financial risk profile to be "intermediate". SPPA is a wholly owned subsidiary of Singapore Power Ltd. (SingPower: AA-/Stable/--; axAAA/--), which is owned by the Singapore government's investment holding company, Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (AAA/Stable/A-1+).