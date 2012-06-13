(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 -
Summary analysis -- Singapore Power Ltd. -------------------------- 13-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: AA-/Stable/-- Country: Singapore
Primary SIC: Electric and
other services
combined
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
31-Mar-2008 AA-/-- AA-/--
31-May-2005 AA/-- AA/--
Rationale
The rating on Singapore Power Ltd. (SingPower) reflects the consolidated
credit profile of the company and its subsidiaries, including fully owned SP
PowerAssets Ltd. (SPPA: AA-/Stable/--; axAAA/--) and SPI (Australia) Assets
Pty Ltd. (A-/Stable/--), and 51%-owned SP AusNet Group (local currency
A-/Stable/--). SingPower's subsidiaries benefit from the company's full or
majority ownership and strategic direction. Any changes to the rating on
SingPower are therefore likely to affect the ratings on the subsidiaries.