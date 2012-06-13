(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Fitch Ratings says in a new report that Japanese life insurers' credit profile is likely to improve further for the rest of 2012, as they continue to reduce risks in investments and benefit from improving underwriting fundamentals.

The agency, however, also notes that interest rate risk will remain the biggest risk for most Japanese traditional life insurers and the risk derived from variable annuity (VA) type products will continue to be sizable over the next three to five years.

Japanese life insurers' credit profile will benefit from ongoing reduction of their exposure to domestic equities and the lengthening of assets' maturity to narrow their duration gap with liabilities," says Teruki Morinaga, Director in Fitch's Asia Pacific Insurance team.

Fitch expects Japanese life insurers to strengthen enterprise risk management ahead of new solvency margin regulation based on economic value. The agency notes that the biggest risks for most Japanese traditional life insurers are not only exposure to high-risk assets such as domestic equities but also duration mismatch between assets and liabilities. Fitch expects Japanese life insurers will continue to reduce risk in these areas.

Risk reduction in investments, coupled with a surge in unrealised gains of Japanese government bonds (JGBs), has improved the statutory solvency margin ratio (SMR) of nine Japanese life insurers rated by Fitch to 628% at end-March 2012 from 573% at end-March 2011. Fitch expects the SMR to improve further on continued risk reduction and accumulation of capital, providing the JGB yield remains low.

"Core profits have resumed growth partly due to the narrowing negative spread burden of Japanese life insurers, as assets' maturity are being lengthened and as guaranteed yield continues to decline," adds Mr. Morinaga.

Japanese life insurers' underwriting fundamentals are also expected to further improve for the rest of the year, as surrender and lapse rates improve and profitable third sectors such as health products continue to grow.

Fitch-rated nine insurers' core profit rose to JPY1,817bn at end-March 2012 from JPY1,581bn at end-March 2011.

The report, entitled "Japanese Life Insurers: Capital Adequacy Improving Steadily" is available at www.fitchratings.com, or by clicking on the link above.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurers: Capital Adequacy Improving Steadily

here