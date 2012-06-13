(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had assigned its 'A' global
scale rating and 'cnAA+' Greater China scale rating to Korea Development Bank's (KDB;
foreign currency A/Negative/A-1; local currency --/--/A-1) proposed senior unsecured Chinese
renminbi-denominated bonds. The ratings on the unsecured debt are subject to final
documentation.
KDB intends to use the bond proceeds for general corporate purpose. The notes
will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated
obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured
and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
