(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 -
Summary analysis -- Bahrain National Insurance Co. BSC ------------ 13-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: Country: Bahrain
Local currency BBB/Negative/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
21-Mar-2011 BBB/-- --/--
18-Aug-2005 BBB+/-- --/--
Rationale
The ratings on Bahrain-based insurer Bahrain National Insurance Co. BSC (BNI)
reflect the company's good financial risk profile, which is demonstrated by
strong operating performance and strong capitalization. These positive factors
are partially offset by the company's significant business and investment
exposure to the credit quality of the Kingdom of Bahrain (BBB/Negative/A-3).
Furthermore, 89% of BNI's gross premium written (GPW) is derived from the
small and increasingly competitive Bahraini market (98% on a net basis).