(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08-

OVERVIEW

-- L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest is a multiborrower CMBS transaction that was arranged by Lehman Brothers Japan Inc.

-- We have lowered our assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the properties backing three of the transaction's underlying loans (the loans originally represented a combined about 19% or so of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates), which have defaulted.

-- The sale of the collateral property backing one of the transaction's underlying loans (the loan originally represented about 1% of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates), which has defaulted, has been completed. We have confirmed that a loss has been incurred at the loan level. In addition, with respect to another defaulted loan (the loan originally represented about 8% of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates), we believe that a loss is now more likely to be incurred, although the actual loss amount has yet to be determined.

-- We have lowered our ratings on classes B to J-1, and affirmed our ratings on classes A, D-2, and D-3.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today said that it has lowered its ratings on classes B to J-1 issued under the L-JAC Five Trust Beneficial Interest (L-JAC Five) transaction (see list below), and affirmed its ratings on classes A, D-2, and D-3. On Sept. 20, 2011, we lowered to 'D (sf)' from 'CC (sf)' our ratings on classes E-2 to G-2. We withdrew our rating on the interest-only (IO) class X trust certificates in August 2010, in accordance with our criteria for rating IO securities.

The underlying loans of this transaction are grouped into three loan pools, with each pool backing specific classes of trust certificates. In addition, classes A to C are composed of subclasses, each of which is backed by one of the three loan pools. Interest and principal payments on the trust certificates are made in accordance with the redemption method stipulated in the transaction agreement.

Today's downgrades of classes B to I-1 are based on the following factors:

-- We have lowered our assumption with regard to the likely collection amount from the property backing one of the transaction's underlying loans, which has defaulted (the loan, which is backed by an office building in Chuo-ward, Tokyo, originally represented about 5% of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) after considering a number of factors, including the progress of the collateral liquidation that the servicer is undertaking, as well as the performance of the property in question. We currently assume the likely recovery amount of the property to be about 38% of our initial underwriting value, whereas we estimated the likely recovery amount of the property that we revised this time to be about 62% of our initial underwriting value when we last reviewed our assessment of the property value in April 2011.

-- We have revised downward our assumption with regard to the likely collection amount from the property backing one other underlying loan, which has defaulted (the loan, which is backed by a retail property in Nagasaki, originally represented about 1% of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) after considering a number of factors, including the progress of the collateral sale that the servicer is undertaking, as well as the performance of the property in question. We currently assume the likely recovery amount of the property to be about 24% of our initial underwriting value, whereas we estimated the likely recovery amount of the property that we revised this time to be about 30% of our initial underwriting value when we reviewed our assessment of the likely recovery amount in May 2010.

-- We have lowered our assumption with regard to the likely collection amount from the property backing one other underlying loan, which has defaulted (the loan, which is backed by a hotel in Hokkaido, originally represented about 12% of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) after considering the progress of the collateral sale that the servicer is undertaking. We currently assume the likely recovery amount of the property that we revised this time to be about 30% of our initial underwriting value, whereas we estimated the likely recovery amount of the property to be about 39% of our initial underwriting value when we last reviewed our assessment of the likely recovery amount in April 2011.

-- The sale of property backing one other underlying loan (the loan, which is backed by a retail property in Ehime Prefecture, originally represented about 8% of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) has been completed. It is our view that a loss will be incurred, although the actual loss amount has yet to be calculated because final calculation at the borrower SPC level is still underway. Indeed, we believe that the collection amount from the property is now more likely to be lower than the loan outstanding balance.

Meanwhile, we today lowered our rating on class J-1 because: the sale of the collateral property backing one of the transaction's underlying loans (the loan originally represented about 1% of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates), which has defaulted, has been completed. We have confirmed that a loss has been incurred at the loan level because the amount collected through the sale of the property was lower than the loan outstanding balance.

We affirmed our ratings on classes A, D-2, and D-3 because:

-- Class A: as payments to the class A trust certificates were made using proceeds from the relevant underlying loans, the credit enhancement levels for that class have improved;

-- Class D-2: we have already lowered our rating on class D-2 to 'CC (sf)' in July 2011;

-- Class D-3: we have maintained the assumption with respect to the likely collection amount from the relevant underlying loan that we made when we reviewed our assessment of the related collateral properties in July 2011.

Of the effectively 13 loans that initially backed the trust certificates, effectively six loans remain (the six loans, five of which have defaulted, originally represented a combined 32% or so of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates). In addition, apart from the transaction's six remaining loans, there are two loans (the loans originally represented a combined 24% or so of the initial issuance amount of the trust certificates) for which the sales of the related collateral properties have been completed but final calculations at the loan level have yet to be completed.

L-JAC Five is a multiborrower commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) transaction. The trust certificates were originally secured by 13 loans, and the loans were originally backed by 81 real estate properties and real estate beneficial interests. Premier Asset Management Co. acts as the servicer for this transaction.

The ratings reflect our opinion on the likelihood of the full payment of interest and the ultimate payment of principal on the class A to J-1 trust certificates by the transaction's legal final maturity date in August 2015.