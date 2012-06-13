(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 -
Ratings -- Montenegro (Republic of) ------------------------------- 13-Jun-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Montenegro
Primary SIC: Sovereign
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
13-Jun-2012 BB-/B BB-/B
31-Mar-2010 BB/B BB/B
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR180 mil 7.25% nts due 04/08/2016 BB- 13-Jun-2012
EUR200 mil 7.875% nts due 09/14/2015 BB- 13-Jun-2012