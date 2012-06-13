(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Summary analysis -- Kazakhtelecom (JSC) --------------------------- 13-Jun-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Kazakhstan

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

19-Aug-2005 BB/-- BB/--

07-Feb-2002 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The rating on telecommunications operator Kazakhtelecom (JSC) is based on the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assesses at 'bb-', and on Standard & Poor's view that there is a "moderately high" likelihood that the government of the Republic of Kazakhstan (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale 'kzAAA') would provide timely and sufficient extraordinary support if the company were to encounter periods of financial distress.