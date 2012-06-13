(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 -
Overview:
-- Russian Krasnoyarsk Krai has low budgetary flexibility typical of Russian regions because
of a developing and unbalanced institutional framework and faces revenue volatility and pressure
from operating costs and infrastructure requirements.
-- The krai enjoys a low debt burden, expected moderate budgetary performance, and a strong
liquidity position.
-- We are affirming our 'BB+/ruAA+' ratings on Krasnoyarsk Krai and the '3' recovery rating
on the krai's unsecured debt is unchanged.
-- The stable outlook reflects our view that Krasnoyarsk Krai's budgetary performance in
2012-2014 might weaken, but will likely remain moderately sound, because continued pressure on
operating expenditures will be counterbalanced by modest tax revenues growth and the
management's prudent financial policies.
Rating Action
On June 13, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'BB+' long-term issuer
credit and 'ruAA+' Russia national scale ratings on Russian Krasnoyarsk Krai. The outlook is
stable.
The '3' recovery rating on Krasnoyarsk Krai's unsecured debt is unchanged.
Rationale
The ratings on Krasnoyarsk Krai, a vast territory in Russia's eastern Siberian region,
reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the krai's revenue volatility stemming from
significant taxpayer concentration and exposure to commodity markets. The krai also has low
budgetary flexibility typical of Russian regions because of federal controls within a developing
and unbalanced institutional framework and faces pressures from operating costs and
infrastructure requirements.
These weaknesses are partly offset by the krai's low debt burden, expected moderate
budgetary performance, and strong liquidity position.
Significant taxpayer concentration and exposure to commodity markets result in budget
revenue volatility and restrict budgetary flexibility for Krasnoyarsk Krai. The majority of tax
revenues are provided by the two largest taxpayers: OJSC MMC Norilsk Nickel
(BBB-/Negative/--; Russia national scale 'ruAA+') and CJSC Vankorneft (not rated), a subsidiary
of OJSC Oil Co. Rosneft (BBB-/Stable/--). Despite an expected decrease in corporate
profit tax (CPT) payments from Vankorneft in 2012, the krai might receive up to 6.5% of
additional operating revenues from Rosneft and several other large taxpayers, which have taken
advantage of the opportunity granted by new federal tax regulations. These new regulations will
allow them to pay CPT as a consolidated enterprise and redistribute CPT payments to the regions
where they actually operate, rather than where their headquarters are registered.