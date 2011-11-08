(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08- Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlooks of Korea's five policy financial institutions (Korea Finance Corporation (KoFC), Export and Import Bank of Korea (KEXIM), Korea Development Bank (KDB), Industrial Bank of Korea (IBK) and National Agricultural Cooperative Federation (NACF)) to Positive from Stable. The agency has simultaneously affirmed all the ratings of them. A full list of rating actions can be found at the end of this commentary.

The revision of the Outlooks is triggered by the same action on South Korea's sovereign on 7 November 2011 (see 'Fitch Revises Korea's Outlook to Positive' dated 8 November 2011 at www.fitchratings.com.). The four key policy financial institutions' (KoFC, KEXIM, KDB and IBK) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) are equalised with South Korea's sovereign ratings due to the sovereign's solvency guarantees for the four financial institutions.

The IDRs of the four key policy financial institutions have been affirmed at 'A+', reflecting Fitch's expectations of an extremely high probability of government support. The South Korean government is legally obliged to cover the financial institutions' losses should the latter's capital reserve funds fail to do so, as per their respective establishing Acts (Article 31 of KoFC Act; Article 37 of KEXIM Act; Article 44 of KDB Act; and Article 43 of IBK Act).

The government controls the policy financial institutions with 100% ownership of KoFC, KEXIM, and KDB and 72.1% ownership of IBK. KDB's privatisation plan was announced in 2008 with a target of initial sale by May 2014. IBKs privatisation process has been ongoing since 1994.

The IDR of NACF also reflects Fitch's expectations of an extremely high probability of government support. Article 9, Agricultural Cooperative Act specifies that the government and public organisations shall cooperate with NACF in the latter's businesses. In this regard, South Korea's government (Ministry for Food, Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries) has provided Fitch with a letter of support for NACF. The agency notes that, unlike the four key policy financial institutions, NACF does not have a solvency guarantee from the government and this is reflected in the rating being notched one level below the sovereign's.