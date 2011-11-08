(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08- Fitch Ratings has assigned the Korea Finance Corporation's (KoFC) proposed long-term senior unsecured USD-denominated notes an expected 'A+(exp)' rating. The notes will be issued under the bank's existing USD5bn shelf programme, last updated on 29 June 2011 at the US Securities and Exchange Commission. While the issue size has yet to be determined, the proposed tenor is 10 years.

The proceeds will be used for KoFC's general operations, including extending foreign currency loans. The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received.

The expected rating is the same as KoFC's Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) which in turn is equalised with the IDR of South Korea's sovereign, reflecting Fitch's belief of an extremely high probability of support from the government for KoFC. The Korean government is legally obliged to cover KoFC's losses should its capital reserve funds fail to do so, as per Article 31 of the KoFC Act.

One of the key policy financial institutions in South Korea, KoFC was established in October 2009 when it was spun off from Korea Development Bank ('A+'/Positive) as part of the latter's privatisation plan. It is 100%-owned by the government and is mandated to provide financial support to SMEs and new growth industries, and to promote stability in domestic financial markets. KoFC had total assets of KRW52trn at end-2010 and does not take deposits.