(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it assigned an issue level rating of 'BBB-' to Milwaukee-based Manpower Inc.'s proposed EUR300 million senior notes due 2019. The company intends to use the proceeds from the offering to repay EUR300 million notes due June 2012 and for general corporate purposes.

The 'BBB-' corporate credit rating on Manpower, which remains unchanged, incorporates our expectation of healthy revenue and EBITDA growth over the intermediate term. We expect growth to moderate in 2012 because of more difficult comparisons and a weak global economic recovery. We characterize Manpower's business risk profile as "satisfactory," based on our criteria, considering its extensive office network, scale, and geographic diversity. We view the company's financial risk profile as "intermediate," based on its modest debt leverage and counter-cyclical tendency of discretionary cash flow.

The rating outlook on Manpower is stable. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that moderate revenue growth should continue through 2012, leading to EBITDA expansion and lower debt leverage. However, we see the risk that the weak global economy (especially if eurozone issues worsen) could pressure growth. If the global economic recovery stumbles, causing operational declines, we could lower the rating. More specifically, we could lower the rating if we become convinced that declining EBITDA will likely keep Manpower's lease-adjusted total debt to EBITDA above 3x for a prolonged period. An upgrade, which we currently view as less likely, could require a sustained economic recovery leading to adjusted debt leverage below 2x, as well as meaningful and sustainable EBITDA margin expansion.

RATINGS LIST

Manpower Inc.

Corporate credit rating BBB-/Stable/--

Rating Assigned

Manpower Inc.

EUR300 mil senior notes due 2019 BBB-