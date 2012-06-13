(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Credit Bank of Moscow's (CBOM) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The upgrade of CBOM's ratings reflects the broadening of the bank's franchise and expected improvement of the quality of its capital following the upcoming equity injections from two international financial institutions (IFIs). The latter should also be positive for its corporate governance. The upgrade also considers its healthy liquidity, supported by the relatively short-term loan book of reasonable quality, and sound profitability, although some margin compression is likely in the near term.

At the same time, the ratings are constrained by rapid, albeit slowing, planned loan growth; a considerable amount of lending which, in Fitch's view, relates to CBOM's controlling private shareholder and/or his other businesses; and dependence on relatively expensive deposits for funding, although due to relatively short-term loans the bank has some flexibility to adjust lending rates to protect its net interest margin.

The upcoming equity contribution from IFC and EBRD of around RUB6bn, which has already been approved by all of the parties and the Central Bank of Russia and is expected to be finalised by end-H112, will reduce Fitch's concerns over the quality of CBOM's capital in respect of two equity injections totalling RUB7.5bn made by its private shareholder in 2009-2011. These concerns relate to the lack of transparency over the sources of funds for these injections, and the fact that asset exposures, possibly related to the shareholder, appeared on the balance sheet of the bank at roughly the same time. Fitch expects the share of these equity injections in CBOM's capital to reduce to a moderate 20% after the new injection and the retention of approximately RUB3.5bn of profit in 2012, as Fitch estimates.