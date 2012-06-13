(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 - Fitch Ratings has upgraded Credit Bank of Moscow's (CBOM) Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating
actions is at the end of this comment.
The upgrade of CBOM's ratings reflects the broadening of the bank's franchise and expected
improvement of the quality of its capital following the upcoming equity injections from two
international financial institutions (IFIs). The latter should also be positive for its
corporate governance. The upgrade also considers its healthy liquidity, supported by the
relatively short-term loan book of reasonable quality, and sound profitability, although some
margin compression is likely in the near term.
At the same time, the ratings are constrained by rapid, albeit slowing, planned loan growth;
a considerable amount of lending which, in Fitch's view, relates to CBOM's controlling private
shareholder and/or his other businesses; and dependence on relatively expensive deposits for
funding, although due to relatively short-term loans the bank has some flexibility to adjust
lending rates to protect its net interest margin.
The upcoming equity contribution from IFC and EBRD of around RUB6bn, which has
already been approved by all of the parties and the Central Bank of Russia and is expected to be
finalised by end-H112, will reduce Fitch's concerns over the quality of CBOM's capital in
respect of two equity injections totalling RUB7.5bn made by its private shareholder in
2009-2011. These concerns relate to the lack of transparency over the sources of funds for these
injections, and the fact that asset exposures, possibly related to the shareholder, appeared on
the balance sheet of the bank at roughly the same time. Fitch expects the share of these equity
injections in CBOM's capital to reduce to a moderate 20% after the new injection and the
retention of approximately RUB3.5bn of profit in 2012, as Fitch estimates.