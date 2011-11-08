(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

In a new special report, Fitch Ratings says that Turkish banks' credit profiles have remained sound in 2011 despite considerable market and regulatory challenges. Fitch continues to view the medium-term outlook for the sector as favourable. However, the near-term outlook for the Turkish economy is uncertain, which in turn clouds immediate prospects for the banks.

Rapid credit growth has created risk management challenges, and led to a moderation of previously very strong capital and funding ratios. However, in Fitch's view, underwriting standards have generally remained robust, and leverage in the system is still contained. Furthermore, credit growth began to slow in Q311, due to regulatory measures and the weaker global outlook, reducing the potential for a rapid build up of risk in the near term.

Turkish banks are having to adapt to a leaner environment, triggered by lower, yet volatile, interest rates and more rigorous regulatory oversight. Margin compression, competition for profitable consumer and SME business, and lower yields on Turkish government securities have all combined to worsen operating conditions. However, performance has still remained solid due to low impairment charges, tight cost controls and the short-term nature of much lending, which permits swift repricing.

Fitch forecasts a sharp slowdown in Turkish GDP growth in H211 and 2012 (to 3%) after an unsustainable expansion of 10.2% yoy in H111, and there is significant uncertainty about whether the economy will achieve a soft landing. Banks have contributed to the boom by rapid credit growth, and may now be buffeted by continued exchange rate and interest rate volatility and further regulatory changes as markets and policy adjust. However, in the medium term, the sector is likely to grow further, given the still largely under-banked population.

Fitch's base case expectation is that banks' credit profiles will remain sound through any near-term market turbulence. The agency does not expect a critical deterioration in asset quality as loan books season due to still moderate corporate and household leverage, sound credit underwriting, the absence of asset price bubbles and still positive economic growth.

However, the agency also considers there are two, less likely, downside scenarios for Turkish banks. Firstly, heightened global volatility, economic rebalancing and domestic policy mis-steps could weaken GDP growth further, while a sharp slowdown in capital inflows and hence current account deficit (CAD) funding would make a return to recession possible. Conversely, an unexpectedly positive global backdrop and a return to rapid domestic economic and credit growth could lead to a renewed build up of macro imbalances, generating asset quality risks.

An upgrade of the Turkish sovereign rating ('BB+'/Positive) could lead to upgrades of the major state-owned banks ('BB+'/Positive) due to improved support prospects, of selected foreign-owned banks ('BBB-'/Positive) as a result of a higher Country Ceiling (currently 'BBB-'), and of leading privately-owned banks ('BBB-'/Positive) as macroeconomic risks recede, driving a revision of their stand-alone credit profiles.

Most mid-sized and small banks currently have Stable Outlooks. Fitch believes these banks' credit profiles should be sufficiently robust to weather near-term challenges. However, in the medium term they will need to work to protect and develop franchises and maintain profitability in an increasingly competitive sector.

