(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Usha Martin Limited's (UML) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch A+(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

UML's ratings reflect its stable consolidated EBIDTA margin and comfortable credit metrics over the last two years. In the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), the company reported a consolidated EBITDA margin of 18.8% (FY10: 18.7%), reflecting the benefits of its integrated operations and value-added product profile. Consolidated net leverage was 3.5x over FY10-FY11 and consolidated interest cover was around 3x over FY08-FY11.

The ratings also draw comfort from the company's low exposure to volatile raw material (primarily low-ash metallurgical coke) prices and better inventory management as it owns captive iron ore and coal mines.

The ratings are, however, constrained by UML's ongoing capex of INR12,000m to strengthen its backward integration and some balancing facilities in its steel and wire & wire rope division, which resulted in high standalone leverage of 4x in FY11 (FY10: 4.54x). Further, the company is exposed to forex fluctuation risks which led to a marked-to-market loss of INR1,203.3m in Q2FY12.

Negative rating guidelines include any pressure on UML's profitability and/or any additional debt-led capex, leading to consolidated net leverage exceeding 4x on a sustained basis. Positive rating guidelines include timely implementation of the capex and consolidated net leverage falling below 2.5x on a sustained basis.

In FY11, UML reported standalone financial revenue of INR25,267m (FY10: INR18,503.9m) and an EBITDA margin of 18.7% (18.4%). In H1FY12, the company recorded revenue of INR12953.5m (H1FY11: INR11,946m), with an EBITDA margins of 18% (21%), on a standalone basis.

Rating actions on UML's bank loans are as follows:

- INR20,858.3m long-term bank loans (increased from INR19,103.6m): affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR7,000m fund-based limits (increased from INR6,000m): affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- INR7,250m long-term non-fund based limits (reduced from INR9,250m): affirmed at 'Fitch A+(ind)'

- Proposed INR2,000m long-term bank loans: assigned at 'Fitch A+(ind)(exp)'

- INR10,000m non-fund based limits: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'