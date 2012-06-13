(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 -
Summary analysis -- MCNA Cable Holdings LLC
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/-- Country: United States
State/Province: Puerto Rico
Primary SIC: Cable and other
pay TV services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Oct-2007 B/-- B/--
Rationale
The rating on MCNA Cable Holdings LLC reflects its "highly leveraged"
financial risk profile from debt to EBITDA of 7.3x for 2011. In addition, the
company has a "weak" business risk profile, which incorporates its lagging
video market penetration due both to high levels of off-air TV viewing and
continued competition from satellite direct-to-home (DTH) TV companies; lack
of geographic diversity; and competition from Claro. Claro is the wireline
provider of telephony and data services currently, and, in the intermediate
term may provide competing terrestrial cable TV, given its receipt of
regulatory approval earlier this year to launch an Internet protocol (IP) TV
product. Tempering factors include good revenue visibility from its
subscription-based business model and growth potential from bundled advanced
services provided over MCNA's upgraded cable plant.