(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has maintained Co-operative Bank plc's (CB) Long and Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and Viability Rating (VR) on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The RWN was initially assigned on 16 December 2011 following the announcement that CB's parent, Co-operative Group, was the preferred bidder in the sale process of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LBG) branch assets. The potential sale includes assets and liabilities related to 632 LBG branches. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this release.

The RWN reflects the risks for CB related to the potential acquisition, which is large relative to CB's existing business exposing CB to execution and integration risks. The bid remains non-binding and LBG continues to consider other alternatives. The agency understands that CB's management does not have appetite to weaken CB's capitalisation or funding position as a result of the acquisition.

In addition to the risks related to the branch acquisition, the RWN now also reflects concerns over the deterioration in CB's asset quality. The bank's impaired loan ratio deteriorated further in 2011 largely driven by a worsening of exposures to the commercial and residential investment property sectors. There is significant dependency on property collateral to cover impaired loans, in addition to the buffers of impairment allowances and fair value adjustments. Regardless of the potential acquisition, the agency's concerns about asset quality are in line with a RWN, which indicates there is a significant likelihood that the Long-term IDR and VR will be downgraded in the near future even in the absence of a conclusion of the transaction. Fitch expects to resolve the RWN following a review of the bank.

The full list of rating actions is as follows:

Long-term IDR: 'A-'; RWN maintained

Short-term IDR: 'F2'; RWN maintained

Viability Rating 'a-'; RWN maintained

Support Rating: unaffected at '3'

Support Rating Floor: unaffected at 'BB+'

Senior unsecured notes: 'A-'/'F2'; RWN maintained

Lower tier 2 subordinated notes: 'BBB+'; RWN maintained

Upper tier 2 subordinated notes: 'BBB-'; RWN maintained