(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Republic of Namibia a
'AA-'(zaf) South African National Scale Rating. The Outlook is Stable.
The assignment of a rating to Namibia on South Africa's national scale allows
the credit quality of the Namibian sovereign to be judged relative to South
African issuers on a single national scale. A number of Namibian corporate
issuers have already been assigned South African National Scale Ratings.
The rating benefits from Namibia's longstanding membership of the Common
Monetary Area (CMA), centred on a credible one-to-one peg of the Namibian dollar
(NAD) to the South African rand (ZAR). The peg is backed by reserves of rand and
other foreign currencies at the Namibian central bank, which substantially
exceed the amount of Namibian dollars in circulation. This strong backing for
the peg instils confidence in the ability of Namibian entities to freely
exchange NAD for ZAR.
Fitch has previously assigned an 'A' Country Ceiling to the CMA, which applies
to all member countries. This is the same as South Africa's local currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and reflects the relative absence of exchange
controls in the area and the strong economic and financial linkages between
member countries.