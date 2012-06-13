(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 13 - Fitch Ratings has assigned the Republic of Namibia a 'AA-'(zaf) South African National Scale Rating. The Outlook is Stable.

The assignment of a rating to Namibia on South Africa's national scale allows the credit quality of the Namibian sovereign to be judged relative to South African issuers on a single national scale. A number of Namibian corporate issuers have already been assigned South African National Scale Ratings.

The rating benefits from Namibia's longstanding membership of the Common Monetary Area (CMA), centred on a credible one-to-one peg of the Namibian dollar (NAD) to the South African rand (ZAR). The peg is backed by reserves of rand and other foreign currencies at the Namibian central bank, which substantially exceed the amount of Namibian dollars in circulation. This strong backing for the peg instils confidence in the ability of Namibian entities to freely exchange NAD for ZAR.

Fitch has previously assigned an 'A' Country Ceiling to the CMA, which applies to all member countries. This is the same as South Africa's local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and reflects the relative absence of exchange controls in the area and the strong economic and financial linkages between member countries.