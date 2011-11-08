UPDATE 4-Israel's Delek expands in North Sea with Ithaca Energy deal
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds second shareholder, financial advisers, updates shares)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08- Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based Vedanta Aluminium Ltd's (VAL) USD500m term loan a rating of 'Fitch AA(ind)(SO)'.
The rating reflects the unconditional and irrevocable guarantee provided by VAL's ultimate parent - the UK-based Vedanta Resources Plc ('BB+'/Stable) - for the debt. The guarantee covers timely payment of interest and principal obligations.
For more details, please refer to the Fitch's rating action commentary, "Fitch Rates Vedanta Aluminium's Project Finance Facility 'AA(ind)(SO)", dated 10 May 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
* Israel's Delek prepares London listing (Adds second shareholder, financial advisers, updates shares)
* Nagra will provide Altice USA with content protection and innovation platform to enable encryption and content security for its HD and 4K offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, Feb 6 Whether Britain accepts the authority of the European Court of Justice will be a key factor when the European Central Bank decides if the clearing of euros can remain in London after Brexit, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Monday.