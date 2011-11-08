(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Dexia Credit Local's (DCL) subordinated debt to 'B-'. At the same time, the agency has downgraded Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg's (DBIL) and Dexia Bank Belgium's (DBB) subordinated debt to 'BBB-'. All the ratings have been maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of ratings is at the end of this document.

The downgrade of DCL's subordinated debt is driven by the materially heightened risk that a debt restructuring could be imposed by the European Commission (EC) as part of its 'burden sharing' concept, given that Dexia has received a second round of state aid. Fitch would consider a potential debt restructuring that would result in losses for subordinated bondholders as a "distressed debt exchange".

The downgrade of DBB's and DBIL's subordinated debt reflects increased uncertainty following EC investigations on state aid for these two institutions given the actual recent or expected ownership changes involving the respective domestic governments. DBB was fully acquired by the Belgian state on 20 October 2011 while exclusive negotiations involving an international group of investors in which the state of Luxembourg will participate are taking place for the purchase of DBIL from Dexia.