BRIEF-Lippo China Resources announces trading halt
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Dexia Credit Local's (DCL) subordinated debt to 'B-'. At the same time, the agency has downgraded Dexia Banque Internationale a Luxembourg's (DBIL) and Dexia Bank Belgium's (DBB) subordinated debt to 'BBB-'. All the ratings have been maintained on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of ratings is at the end of this document.
The downgrade of DCL's subordinated debt is driven by the materially heightened risk that a debt restructuring could be imposed by the European Commission (EC) as part of its 'burden sharing' concept, given that Dexia has received a second round of state aid. Fitch would consider a potential debt restructuring that would result in losses for subordinated bondholders as a "distressed debt exchange".
The downgrade of DBB's and DBIL's subordinated debt reflects increased uncertainty following EC investigations on state aid for these two institutions given the actual recent or expected ownership changes involving the respective domestic governments. DBB was fully acquired by the Belgian state on 20 October 2011 while exclusive negotiations involving an international group of investors in which the state of Luxembourg will participate are taking place for the purchase of DBIL from Dexia.
* Trade halted at 9:00 a.m. on Feb 7 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Following de-merger of Clime Pvt Ltd in late 2016, co wrote back deferred tax liability amount ($1.9 million) carried in books of CIW
Feb 6 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Monday: IMMIGRATION ORDER A U.S. federal appeals court will hear arguments on Tuesday over whether to restore Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries, the most controversial policy of his two-week old administration. More than 100 companies, including most of high-tech's biggest names, join a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban, arguing i