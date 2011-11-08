(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have raised our ratings on Alpstar CLO 1's class A2, B, C1, C2, D, and E notes, and affirmed our rating on the class A1 notes.

-- Alpstar CLO 1 is a cash flow CLO transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on the class A2, B, C1, C2, D, and E notes in Alpstar CLO 1 PLC. At the same time, we affirmed our 'AAA (sf)' rating on the class A1 notes (see list below).

Alpstar CLO 1 is a cash flow collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that securitizes loans to primarily speculative-grade corporate firms.

The rating actions follow our assessment of the transaction's performance and the application of relevant criteria for transactions of this type. Today's upgrades reflect the transaction's improved performance and the correction of an error.

From our analysis, we have observed that the credit quality of the portfolio has improved. There has also been a reduction in assets we consider to be defaulted in our analysis (those rated 'CC', 'SD' [selective default], or 'D'). Credit enhancement for all classes of notes, and the weighted-average spread earned on the collateral pool, have increased. We have also observed from the trustee report that the overcollateralization test results for all classes have improved since the last time we took rating action on all tranches; however, the class C overcollateralization ratio continues to perform below the minimum trigger.

These factors, in our view, support higher ratings on the class A2, B, C1, C2, D, and E notes.

At the same time, we have affirmed our rating on the class A1 notes to reflect our view that credit support available to this senior tranche remains commensurate with the current 'AAA (sf)' rating.

We subjected the capital structure to a cash flow analysis to determine the break-even default rate for each rated class. In our analysis, we used: the reported portfolio balance that we consider to be performing; cash; the current weighted-average spread; and the weighted-average recovery rates that we considered appropriate. We incorporated various cash flow stress scenarios using various default patterns, levels, and timing for each liability rating category, in conjunction with different interest rate stress scenarios.

Today's upgrades reflect the improved performance mentioned above, but also the correction of an error. We have now discovered that at the time of our last rating action, we included in our analysis a lower cash balance than we should have used. As a result, we lowered the ratings by between one and three notches, more than we should have in January 2010 (see "Transaction Update: Alpstar CLO 1 PLC," published on Jan. 14, 2010). As a result of this, today we have raised our ratings on the class A2, B, C1, C2, D, and E notes by more notches than if the error had not occurred.

The class E notes were constrained by the application of the largest obligor default test, a supplemental stress test we introduced in our 2009 criteria update for corporate collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) (see "Update To Global Methodologies And Assumptions For Corporate Cash Flow And Synthetic CDOs," published Sept. 17, 2009).

We have applied our 2010 counterparty criteria and, in our view, the participants to the transaction are appropriately rated to support the ratings on the notes (see "Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions," published on Dec. 6, 2010).

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

RATINGS LIST

Alpstar CLO 1 PLC

EUR330.00 Million Secured Fixed- And Floating-Rate Notes

Class Rating

To From

Ratings Raised

A2 AA- (sf) A+ (sf)

B A (sf) BB+ (sf)

C1 BBB- (sf) BB (sf)

C2 BBB- (sf) BB (sf)

D BB+ (sf) CCC+ (sf)

E CCC+ (sf) CCC- (sf)

Rating Affirmed

A1 AAA (sf)