(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08-
-- Irish telecoms operator ERC Ireland Holdings
Ltd. has recently confirmed a breach of the leverage
covenant under its senior facility agreement on June 30, 2011,
along with a temporary waiver until Dec. 15, 2011.
-- In our view, there is a clear risk of a capital
restructuring over the next few months--which would be
tantamount to a default under our criteria--as possible remedies
could aim to address the long-term sustainability of the capital
structure.
-- We are therefore lowering our long--term corporate credit
ratings on ERC Ireland Holdings and related companies to 'CC'
from 'CCC+'.
-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a
downgrade to 'D' (default) or 'SD' (selective default) if the
group announces an exchange offer or debt restructuring that
qualify as default under our criteria.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
lowered to 'CC' from 'CCC+' its long-term corporate credit
ratings on ERC Ireland Preferred Equity Ltd. (ERCIPE), ERC
Ireland Finance Ltd. (ERCIF), and ERC Ireland
Holdings Ltd. (ERCIH), together, the eircom group. These
entities are the parent companies of leading Ireland-based
telecommunications provider eircom Group Ltd. (not
rated). The outlook is negative.
The downgrades follow the eircom group's recent confirmation
of a breach of the leverage covenant under its senior facility
agreement on June 30, 2011. The group obtained a temporary
waiver until Dec. 15, 2011. However, in our view, the eircom
group is likely to breach this covenant again in December 2011,
after the expiry of the temporary waiver and absent any remedial
measures. In addition, we believe that the eircom group's
capital structure may not be sustainable over the long term.
This is due to the combination of the eircom group's financial
risk profile--which we assess as highly leveraged--and extremely
challenging market conditions in Ireland, including stiff
competition and a depressed economy. In our opinion, management
could try to address the long-term sustainability of the capital
structure. We therefore believe that management could decide
both to alleviate the risk of breaching the covenant again and
to reorganize, in a credit-dilutive manner, the capital
structure at the same time.
We do not rule out the possibility that management could
alleviate covenant pressure for a number of quarters including
and beyond December 2011 without implementing credit-dilutive
restructuring measures. However, we see this possibility as less
likely, especially as the recent temporary waiver was granted to
provide the eircom group with the stability to develop a
permanent solution to the sustainability of its balance sheet.
Management anticipates that there will be a significant
reduction in total EBITDA in the first quarter of 2012 (ended
Sept. 30, 2011) compared with the same period the previous year,
although there are no precise figures available at this stage.
In our opinion, revenues and EBITDA will likely remain under
pressure in the next few quarters, but with further efforts to
cut costs likely to soften the effect of lower sales.
In our opinion, the eircom group's capital structure is
likely to become unsustainable, especially in light of the
currently adverse trading environment in Ireland. We think that
the upcoming expiry of the recent temporary waiver of the
covenant breach increases the possibility that the group might
undertake debt restructuring measures that would be tantamount
to a default under our criteria.
Given our view of the pressure on the eircom group's
revenues and profits in 2012, and management's aim to address
the long-term sustainability of the capital structure, we are
unlikely to revise the outlook to stable over the next few
months.
