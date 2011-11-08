(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Nov 08-
-- Our ratings on Samruk-Kazyna, which is 100% owned by the
Republic of Kazakhstan, are equalized to the ratings of the
sovereign.
-- This reflects our view of the "almost certain" likelihood
of timely and sufficient extraordinary support to Samruk-Kazyna
from the government of Kazakhstan.
-- We are therefore raising our long-term and short-term
foreign currency ratings on Samruk-Kazyna to 'BBB+' and 'A-2',
in line with the raising of the sovereign foreign currency
ratings; local currency ratings are affirmed.
-- The stable outlook mirrors our outlook on the long-term
ratings on the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised
its long- and short-term foreign currency counterparty credit
ratings on Samruk-Kazyna to 'BBB+/A-2', in line with the raising
of the sovereign foreign currency ratings. At the same time, we
affirmed the long- and short-term local currency counterparty
credit ratings at 'BBB+/A-2', and the Kazakhstan national scale
rating at 'kzAAA'. The outlook is stable.
The ratings on Samruk-Kazyna are equalized with those on the
Republic of Kazakhstan (foreign currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; local
currency BBB+/Stable/A-2; Kazakhstan national scale kzAAA). This
reflects our view of an "almost certain" likelihood of the
government providing timely extraordinary support sufficient to
service all debt, should the need arise in any severe downside
scenario. Our assessment of the likelihood of extraordinary
support is based on our view of Samruk-Kazyna's critical role as
the main operator for the government's off-budget financial and
economic activities and the company's "integral" link with the
government.
Samruk-Kazyna is a 100% state-owned holding company that
consolidates over 400 of Kazakhstan's state-owned enterprises,
including vertically integrated oil company NC KazMunaiGas
, railway operator Kazazkhstan Temir Zholy,
electricity company KEGOC, telecom operator Kazakhtelecom
, mining company Kazatomprom ,
government-owned investment funds, stakes in several key local
banks, and a number of other entities in various sectors. These
broad holdings underpin our view of the entity's strategic
importance. Samruk-Kazyna's oversight role empowers it to
monitor and approve large borrowings and significant
transactions for every subsidiary on behalf of the government.
The investments and financing decisions of the holding company
reflect government policy and the government's direct input via
Samruk-Kazyna's board of directors, which the prime minister
chairs.
Standard & Poor's estimates Samruk-Kazyna's stand-alone
credit profile (SACP) at 'b+'. The key constraint on the ratings
is the company's high exposure to the relatively weak local
banks, which themselves receive assistance from Samruk-Kazyna.
In our view, the situation in the Kazakh banking sector is
improving, and the liabilities of the banks that defaulted have
been appropriately restructured. Nevertheless, a high 42% of
Samruk-Kazyna's asset portfolio is in the form of equity stakes,
loans to banks, and deposits, and these also form a significant
share of the fund's recurring income.
The stand-alone credit profiles of Samruk-Kazyna's major
subsidiaries are relatively weak. At the holding level,
recurring income consists of dividends and interest. A
significant part of the holding entity's income is not paid in
cash. For example, a considerable proportion of the interest on
Samruk-Kazyna's deposits with local banks is accumulated and
used to repay Samruk-Kazyna's liabilities with those banks.
Similarly, the dividend from Samruk-Kazyna's largest investment,
KMG, is offset against a loan KMG extended to the holding
company in mid-2010.
Samruk-Kazyna's SACP reflects our expectation that the
company will continue to receive regular government support in
the form of long-term loans and capital injections. Most of the
holding entity's debt is due to the government or to its
subsidiaries. By contrast, the subsidiaries' debt is mostly to
third parties, but these creditors have no recourse to
Samruk-Kazyna.
The stable outlook reflects our outlook on ratings on the
Republic of Kazakhstan and our expectation that our assessments
of Samruk-Kazyna's critical role in the economy and integral
link with the government are unlikely to change.
We could raise or lower the ratings on Samruk-Kazyna if the
ratings on the Republic of Kazakhstan were raised or lowered.
Any signs of weakening sovereign support, either because of
deviation from Samruk-Kazyna's policy role or because of a
weakening link with the government, may change our assessment of
Samruk-Kazyna's role, and of its link with the government, and
this would result in downward pressure on the rating.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions,
Dec. 9, 2010
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April
15, 2008
-- Rating Methodology For European Investment Holding And
Operating Holding Companies, May 28, 2004