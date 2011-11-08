(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08- Losses are expectedly high in the most maligned sectors of U.S. structured finance, while surprisingly low in other segments, according to Fitch Ratings in a new report.

The RMBS and related structured finance CDO sectors lead the pack in both realized and expected future credit losses. In contrast, losses will remain surprisingly low for consumer ABS products like auto loans and credit cards despite expected continued economic gloom.

Even the much maligned CMBS sector is expected to experience losses at a lower level than many may have anticipated.

Realized losses on US SF deals originated prior to mid-2007 appear manageable at 2.6% thus far (of the original $3.54 trillion balance). Longer term, Fitch expects total losses to increase to $376 billion or 10.6% of the original balance by the time they reach maturity. This is because losses usually 'crystallize' later on in the transaction's life.

Not surprisingly, RMBS and CDOs will continue to fare the worst. Together these sectors will account for 91% of total structured finance losses when all is said and done. Fitch projects US RMBS total losses to reach 12%, while losses on CDOs will balloon to 43% of original balance.

Conversely, the outlook looks markedly better for ABS and CMBS. Losses on assets such as auto loans and credit cards have been miniscule and are expected to remain so, with overall ABS topping out at around just over 1%. CMBS losses, which one would expect to be high given the dramatic drop in commercial real estate values, will likely reach a manageable level of 4 to 5% by the time the deals fully mature.

While the outlook for losses is mixed at best, ratings stability for U.S. structured finance should come much sooner. This is due to numerous enhancements Fitch has made to several of its rating processes. They have not only improved models to better account for future losses, but allowed Fitch to avoid questionable asset types in new deals entirely. Additional information on Fitch's numerous enhancements is available in the research below.

'US Structured Finance Losses: The Credit Crisis Four Years On Series,' is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or by clicking on the above link.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: U.S. Structured Finance Losses ("The Credit Crisis Four Years On" Series)

here