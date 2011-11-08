(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Nov 08- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services assigned its 'A' underlying rating (SPUR), with a stable outlook, to Salida Area Public Facilities Financing Agency, CFD No. 1988-1, Calif.'s special tax bonds, series 2011.

The rating reflects our assessment of the following credit strengths:

-- The large, diverse and fully developed community covering over 600 areas in Stanislaus County; and

-- No concentration in the largest taxpayers for a primarily developed district with a good mix of largely residential and diverse industrial parcels.

"In our view, the district has strong coverage of maximum debt service at 1.7x based on maximum assessment revenues," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Michael Stock.

Tempering factors include our view of:

-- A moderate direct and overlapping value to lien ratio of 14 to 1; and

-- Four years of consecutive declines in assessed values (AV).

The proceeds of the 2011 bonds will be used to refund all of the agency's remaining CFD No. 1988-1 special tax bonds, series 1997and series 2000, plus pay for the cost of issuance. The bonds are secured by a pledge of special tax revenues of the district. The district was established by the agency in 1988 on the completion of proceedings taken pursuant to the Mello-Roos Community Facilities District Act of 1982. The bonds are additionally secured by a debt service reserve fund, funded with a surety bond from Assured Guaranty Corp (AA+/Watch Neg/--) at a level equal to the bonds' MADS.

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the mix of residential and diverse industrial and commercial taxpayers will provide consistent payment of assessments. Should AVs continue to have steep declines, they could affect value to lien ratios, which would increase the indebtedness of the taxpayers and could lead to a downgrade. We do not foresee raising the rating over the next two years.

