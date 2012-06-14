We today placed the ratings on 55 tranches of nine transactions, the aggregate issue amount of which is about JPY10.8 billion, on CreditWatch positive to reflect our expectation of support from DIC. See "Updated Criteria For Deposit Insurance For Commingling Risk In Japan RMBS Deals," published on Dec. 6, 2010, for our criteria on what types of securities we expect DIC to support through repayment.

After we complete our review of the credit enhancement available to each tranche, taking into account risk-mitigating factors stemming from DIC's support, we will resolve the CreditWatch status of these 55 ratings and announce the resolutions through separate media releases.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

"Counterparty Risk Framework Methodology And Assumptions," May 31, 2012

"Updated Criteria For Deposit Insurance For Commingling Risk In Japan RMBS Deals," Dec. 6, 2010

RATINGS PLACED ON CREDITWATCH POSITIVE

RMF 21 Corp.

JPY29.64 billion residential mortgage-backed notes due April 2032

Class To From Initial issue amount

B AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos AA+ (sf) JPY2.24 bil.

Issue date: December 2000

RMF 21-2 Corp.

JPY19.78 billion residential mortgage-backed notes due December 2033

Class To From Initial issue amount

B AA- (sf)/Watch Pos AA- (sf) JPY1.52 bil.

Issue date: March 2001

Tokai Labour Bank Series 3 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

Residential mortgage backed trust certificates due July 2041

Class To From Initial issue amount

Subordinate trust certificates 27-29

AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 30-31

AA (sf)/Watch Pos AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 32-34

AA- (sf)/Watch Pos AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Issue date: July 2006

Tokai Labour Bank Series 4 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

Residential mortgage backed trust certificates due December 2041

Class To From Initial issue amount

Subordinate trust certificates 46-51

AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 52-58

AA (sf)/Watch Pos AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 59-61

AA- (sf)/Watch Pos AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Issue date: December 2006

Tokai Labour Bank Series 5 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

Residential mortgage backed trust certificates due July 2042

Class To From Initial issue amount

Subordinate trust certificates 23-25

AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 26-28

AA (sf)/Watch Pos AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 29-34

AA- (sf)/Watch Pos AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Issue date: July 2007

Tokai Labour Bank Series 6 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

Residential mortgage backed trust certificates due December 2042

Class To From Initial issue amount

Subordinate trust certificates 18

AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil.

Subordinate trust certificates 19-20

AA (sf)/Watch Pos AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 21-24

AA- (sf)/Watch Pos AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Issue date: December 2007

Tokai Labour Bank Series 7 Residential Mortgage Backed Trust Certificates

Residential mortgage backed trust certificates due December 2044

Class To From Initial issue amount

Subordinate trust certificates 23-24

AA+ (sf)/Watch Pos AA+ (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 25-26

AA (sf)/Watch Pos AA (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Subordinate trust certificates 27-30

AA- (sf)/Watch Pos AA- (sf) JPY0.1 bil. (each tranche)

Issue date: December 2009

Trust Maison Two Special Purpose Co.

JPY30.06 billion residential mortgage-backed notes

Class To From Initial issue amount

C AA (sf)/Watch Pos AA (sf) JPY0.76 bil.

Issue date: November 2002

Big Sky 2008-1

JPY1.205 billion Seller's Beneficial Interests Due November 2045

Class To From Initial issue amount

Seller's beneficial interests

AA- (sf)/Watch Pos AA- (sf) JPY1.205 bil.

Issue date: December 2008