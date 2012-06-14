(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- Market concern over the solvency position of eurozone banks remains pronounced following the short-lived relief provided in the first quarter by the ECB's long-term refinancing operations.

-- We consider that the eurozone has entered a crucial phase and that events in the coming weeks, such as the forthcoming Greek election, EU meetings, and the Group of 20 summit, will play a significant role in defining its future direction.

-- As the operating environment has deteriorated, we have started to differentiate more according to banks' dependence on extraordinary government and central bank measures by lowering SACPs and increasing the ratings uplift to reflect additional short-term support.

-- Of the 50 largest rated European banks, 27 currently have negative outlooks or negative CreditWatch placements, reflecting our view of the difficult economic and market environment across the region.

Market concern over the solvency position of eurozone banks remains pronounced following the short-lived relief provided in the first quarter by the European Central Bank's (ECB) long-term refinancing operations (LTROs). Key developments in recent weeks include the electoral stalemate in Greece, the announced near-nationalization of the owner of Spain's Bankia, and the EU agreement to lend up to EUR100 billion to recapitalize Spanish banks.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services notes that these events have refocused market attention on the financial health of governments and banks, the appetite of the wider eurozone to provide support, and the risk of cross-regional contagion if a country were to withdraw from the single currency (see "As Eurozone Stress Mounts, European Banks Enter A Crucial Phase" published on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).

Standard & Poor's considers that the eurozone has entered a crucial phase and that events in the coming weeks, such as the forthcoming Greek election, EU meetings, and the Group of 20 summit, will play a significant role in defining its future direction. The outcome could lead us to review our four key expectations for Europe's banks (regarding the economic outlook, funding and liquidity conditions, capitalization, and government support), which we have maintained since we implemented our revised bank and BICRA (Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment) criteria in November 2011. A downward revision in our expectations owing to events in the eurozone could, in turn, lead us to lower our stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs) on European banks.

In this deteriorating operating environment, we are increasingly differentiating between banks according to their dependence on extraordinary government and central bank measures by lowering SACPs and increasing the ratings uplift to reflect additional short-term support. For example, on June 8, 2012, we lowered the SACP on Bankia S.A. to 'ccc+', but maintained the 'BB+/B' counterparty credit ratings due to the government's planned capital support. We expect to take similar actions over the next few quarters when necessary.

Of the 50 largest rated European banks, 27 currently have negative outlooks or negative CreditWatch placements, reflecting our view of the difficult economic and market environment across the region. For some banks, the negative outlooks are at least partly due to their domestic sovereigns also having negative outlooks. The other 23 institutions have stable outlooks and are primarily located in France, Germany, Sweden, and the U.K.

Rating actions during the second quarter have so far been concentrated in Spain and principally resulted from a downgrade of the sovereign rating in April and a revision of Spain's economic risk score to '6' from '5' in May.

