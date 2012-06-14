(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated summary of answers to frequently received questions from investors on the prospects for corporate ratings in the on-going eurozone crisis.

The Q&A contains a snapshot of answers, plus links to fuller research reports, covering:

- the nature of linkage between corporates and sovereigns,

- corporate rating guidance under each of Fitch's five sovereign "alternative futures" for the eurozone

- the rating impact on the corporate sector most affected so far - utilities

- links to a detailed liquidity profiles for 27 eurozone corporates through 2013

- links to Fitch's 'Shock Case' analysis, pertinent to a potential Greek exit

scenario

