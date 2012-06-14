UPDATE 4-North Korea says new nuclear-capable missile test successful
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 - Fitch Ratings has published an updated summary of answers to frequently received questions from investors on the prospects for corporate ratings in the on-going eurozone crisis.
The Q&A contains a snapshot of answers, plus links to fuller research reports, covering:
- the nature of linkage between corporates and sovereigns,
- corporate rating guidance under each of Fitch's five sovereign "alternative futures" for the eurozone
- the rating impact on the corporate sector most affected so far - utilities
- links to a detailed liquidity profiles for 27 eurozone corporates through 2013
- links to Fitch's 'Shock Case' analysis, pertinent to a potential Greek exit
scenario
The Q&A Snapshot is available from www.fitchratings.com.
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Corporates and the Eurozone Crisis - An Updated Q&A on Events So Far
