(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

OVERVIEW

-- As part of our ongoing surveillance, we have reviewed the performance of this transaction.

-- We have raised our rating on the class C notes, and affirmed our ratings on the class A2 and B notes.

-- BPM Securitisation 2 is an Italian RMBS transaction, originated by Banca Popolare di Milano.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit rating on BPM Securitisation 2 S.r.l.'s class C notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the class A2 and B notes (see list below).

BPM Securitisation 2 is an Italian residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction. It closed in July 2006 and currently has a 30% pool factor. Banca Popolare di Milano SCRL originated the underlying mortgage loans.

Today's rating actions follow our review of the transaction's performance, as of the April 2012 payment date.

Delinquencies in absolute values have decreased in the past year. Nonetheless, their share of the portfolio has increased to 4.7% from 4.1%, due to the transaction's deleveraging. Additionally, we deem the current level of arrears to be slightly higher than others that we have observed in the Italian RMBS market. Mortgage loans in arrears for more than 90 days compose 2.4% of the performing pool--up from 1.9%, while cumulative gross defaults (defined in this transaction as loans in arrears for seven or more months) equal 1.6% of the initial balance--slightly up from 1.4%.