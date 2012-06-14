BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces successful outcome of case funded by U.S. unit
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii AS -------------- 14-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/-- Country: Turkey
Primary SIC: Beverages
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
14-Jun-2012 BBB-/-- BBB-/--
24-May-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--
===============================================================================
* Announces successful outcome of a case funded in United States by IMF's wholly owned subsidiary, Bentham Capital LLC
* Tarding halted pending release of announcement pursuant to Hong Kong code on takeovers and mergers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 13 Mining stocks drove Australian shares higher on Monday after iron ore and copper prices jumped, with BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto accounting for most of the gains.