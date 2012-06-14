(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

June 14 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Danske Bank A/S ------------------------------- 14-Jun-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Denmark

Primary SIC: State commercial

banks

Mult. CUSIP6: 236363

Mult. CUSIP6: 23636A

Mult. CUSIP6: 23636B

Mult. CUSIP6: 23636U

Mult. CUSIP6: 23636X

Mult. CUSIP6: 248204

Mult. CUSIP6: 248206

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

30-May-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

18-Dec-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1

05-Feb-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1

===============================================================================

Ratings Score Snapshot

Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2

SACP bbb

Anchor bbb+

Business Position Strong (+1)

Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)

Risk Position Moderate (-1)

Funding and Liquidity Average

and Adequate (0)

Support +2

GRE Support 0

Group Support 0

Sovereign Support +2

Additional Factors 0

Outlook

The stable outlook on Denmark-based Danske Bank reflects Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' base-case assessment that the bank will succeed in working out its remaining asset quality problems over the next three years. Specifically, we estimate that impairments will not materially exceed 0.66% of net loans on average over that period. Furthermore, the outlook incorporates our view that the bank's management will remain focused on consolidating the present business and therefore forgo any major strategic transaction until the group has regained a stable earnings and capital position.

We could revise the outlook to negative or lower the ratings if economic conditions weakened markedly below our base-case assumptions in Danske Bank's core markets. A negative rating could also follow a fall in revenue, in combination with an increase in impairment costs beyond our base-case assumptions. Should such a development result in a risk-adjusted capital (RAC) ratio of less than 5%, this could trigger a downgrade. We could also take negative rating actions in the event of strategic changes that signal a risk appetite that is incompatible with the current rating level.

We could revise the outlook to positive or raise the rating if Danske Bank's earnings improved above our base-case expectations and its profits and capitalization normalize before 2015. We could also take a positive rating action if the bank's capitalization improved on a sustainable basis to more than 7% according to our RAC framework.