(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
June 14 -
===============================================================================
Summary analysis -- Danske Bank A/S ------------------------------- 14-Jun-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: A-/Stable/A-2 Country: Denmark
Primary SIC: State commercial
banks
Mult. CUSIP6: 236363
Mult. CUSIP6: 23636A
Mult. CUSIP6: 23636B
Mult. CUSIP6: 23636U
Mult. CUSIP6: 23636X
Mult. CUSIP6: 248204
Mult. CUSIP6: 248206
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
30-May-2012 A-/A-2 A-/A-2
18-Dec-2009 A/A-1 A/A-1
05-Feb-2009 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
===============================================================================
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A-/Stable/A-2
SACP bbb
Anchor bbb+
Business Position Strong (+1)
Capital and Earnings Moderate (-1)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +2
GRE Support 0
Group Support 0
Sovereign Support +2
Additional Factors 0
Outlook
The stable outlook on Denmark-based Danske Bank reflects Standard & Poor's
Ratings Services' base-case assessment that the bank will succeed in working
out its remaining asset quality problems over the next three years.
Specifically, we estimate that impairments will not materially exceed 0.66% of
net loans on average over that period. Furthermore, the outlook incorporates
our view that the bank's management will remain focused on consolidating the
present business and therefore forgo any major strategic transaction until the
group has regained a stable earnings and capital position.
We could revise the outlook to negative or lower the ratings if economic
conditions weakened markedly below our base-case assumptions in Danske Bank's
core markets. A negative rating could also follow a fall in revenue, in
combination with an increase in impairment costs beyond our base-case
assumptions. Should such a development result in a risk-adjusted capital (RAC)
ratio of less than 5%, this could trigger a downgrade. We could also take
negative rating actions in the event of strategic changes that signal a risk
appetite that is incompatible with the current rating level.
We could revise the outlook to positive or raise the rating if Danske Bank's
earnings improved above our base-case expectations and its profits and
capitalization normalize before 2015. We could also take a positive rating
action if the bank's capitalization improved on a sustainable basis to more
than 7% according to our RAC framework.